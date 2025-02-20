Raducanu Distressed by Tourist During Dubai Tennis Match

Tension flared at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as a tourist was detained by Dubai Police for distressing British tennis star Emma Raducanu during her match against Karolina Muchova. The incident left Raducanu in tears, prompting swift action from authorities and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Spectators watched as the individual, seated just a few rows from the court, was escorted away after leaving a note and taking a photograph of Raducanu. The WTA has since banned the tourist from all future events, following a threat assessment triggered by Raducanu's complaint.

Despite the unsettling ordeal, Raducanu expressed pride in her resilience, even though she eventually lost the match with scores of 7-6(6) 6-4. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over player safety and security at sporting events.

