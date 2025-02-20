Left Menu

Raducanu Distressed by Tourist During Dubai Tennis Match

A tourist was detained for causing distress to tennis player Emma Raducanu during her match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The individual was banned from WTA events and signed a formal agreement to maintain distance from Raducanu. The tennis star lost her match but praised her own resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:23 IST
Emma Raducanu
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tension flared at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as a tourist was detained by Dubai Police for distressing British tennis star Emma Raducanu during her match against Karolina Muchova. The incident left Raducanu in tears, prompting swift action from authorities and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Spectators watched as the individual, seated just a few rows from the court, was escorted away after leaving a note and taking a photograph of Raducanu. The WTA has since banned the tourist from all future events, following a threat assessment triggered by Raducanu's complaint.

Despite the unsettling ordeal, Raducanu expressed pride in her resilience, even though she eventually lost the match with scores of 7-6(6) 6-4. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over player safety and security at sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

