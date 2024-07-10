Left Menu

Olympic Favorite Shericka Jackson Suffers Late-Race Injury in Hungarian Grand Prix

World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury during the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix. Nearing the finish line, Jackson, who was leading the race, suddenly slowed down and walked off the track in discomfort. The incident raises concerns ahead of the Paris Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Szekesfehervar | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:16 IST
Olympic Favorite Shericka Jackson Suffers Late-Race Injury in Hungarian Grand Prix
Shericka Jackson
  • Country:
  • Hungary

World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race Tuesday as part of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

Jackson was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down. She appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Paris Games start later this month.

Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. A message was left by The Associated Press with her agent.

The Jamaicans are already missing Elaine Thompson-Herah for the Paris Games. The two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters recently said she has a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Jackson is responsible for three of the four fastest times ever run in the women's 200. Her top time of 21.41 seconds was set on her way to winning gold at worlds last summer in Budapest, Hungary. She's edging closer and closer to breaking the record held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who went 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Jackson, who turns 30 next week, also is expected to give American rival Sha'Carri Richardson a challenge in the 100.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024