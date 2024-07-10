Left Menu

Olympic Sports Preview: Gear Up for Paris Games

Reuters presents previews of Olympic sports leading up to the Paris Games, including handball, hockey, judo, modern pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics, and rowing. These previews will be released at 0600 GMT alongside accompanying pictures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:32 IST
Olympic Sports Preview: Gear Up for Paris Games
AI Generated Representative Image

Reuters offers an in-depth look at various Olympic sports as anticipation builds for the Paris Games. Today's spotlight is on handball, hockey, judo, modern pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics, and rowing.

These comprehensive previews will be available at 0600 GMT, complete with detailed pictures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024