Teddy Riner's Quest for Third Olympic Gold in Paris

All eyes will be on judo when French heavyweight Teddy Riner bids for a third individual Olympic gold medal, potentially becoming one of the highlights of the Paris Games.

The competition sees Riner, nicknamed "Big Teddy," aiming for a fourth Games gold, adding to his 11 individual world titles. A win would match him with Japan's Tadahiro Nomura, who secured successive Olympic extra lightweight titles in 1996, 2000, and 2004.

"Having the Olympics at home motivates me. It's magical," Riner told reporters, reflecting on his Paris Grand Slam victory in February. Born in Guadeloupe and raised in Paris, Riner shares the record for most Olympic judo medals with Japan's Ryoko Tani, adding two individual bronzes and a mixed team gold in Tokyo.

His quest follows a Tokyo bronze after a rare loss to Russia's Tamerlan Bashaev. Undefeated since then, Riner is focused on the Paris Grand Palais, renamed Champ de Mars Arena, which will host the judo competitions from July 27 to Aug. 3.

In his final competition before the Olympics, Riner triumphed at the Madrid Open in June. Rival Czech Lukas Krpalek, also chasing a third gold, benefited from Riner's Tokyo absence to clinch the heavyweight title.

Japan, the martial art's birthplace, remains the most dominant judo nation since the sport's 1964 Tokyo Olympic debut. Women judokas entered the fray in Barcelona 1992, with both genders now competing in seven weight classes, including a mixed team title.

Alongside Riner, 31-year-old Clarisse Agbegnenou, a half heavyweight silver medalist in Rio and Tokyo gold winner, will be another French star on Paris's tatami. France's mixed team victory over Japan in Tokyo tempered the latter's dominant nine gold medal haul.

"Competing at home adds pressure," Riner noted to French GQ. "For me, it's motivating, though it can sometimes hinder athletes' performance."

