Newly-appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir possesses the remarkable ability to extract peak performances from players during challenging times, a quality that could make the national team habitual winners, according to his childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj.

Gambhir, the World Cup-winning former opener, succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach on Tuesday. Dravid's tenure culminated with India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last month.

'Gautam has the talent to maximize player potential, a key responsibility of any top coach. He knows his players well and can effectively utilize their strengths,' Bharadwaj remarked.

Bharadwaj is confident that Gambhir's unbiased approach and ability to face challenges head-on will lead India to reclaim the elusive ODI World Cup title. 'He has the capacity to take Indian cricket to its pinnacle,' Bharadwaj stated.

Bharadwaj, known for mentoring cricketers like Amit Mishra, Unmukt Chand, and Nitish Rana, lauded Gambhir's ability to foresee the resurgence of players like Rohit Sharma. 'Gambhir predicted Rohit's success long before it became evident,' he added.

Gambhir consistently backs his decisions, demonstrating his commitment to what he believes is best for the team. 'Gautam doesn't favor any player; his sole favoritism is towards cricket,' Bharadwaj highlighted, noting Gambhir's instinctive selections of Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

Given his pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup (2007) and ODI World Cup (2011) victories, Gambhir's success as a coach is anticipated with much excitement. Bharadwaj's advice to Gambhir as he transitions into this new role is to maintain honesty and integrity in his approach.

