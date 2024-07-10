PCB Overhauls Selection Committee Post T20 Debacle

The Pakistan Cricket Board has made significant changes to its selection committee in the aftermath of the team's poor performance at the T20 World Cup. Former Test players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq have been removed from their positions.

Wahab, who joined the selection panel last November, also served as the senior team manager at the World Cup. The board did not specify reasons for the dismissals but stated that more updates would be provided soon.

The national selectors now only include former Test batters Muhammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq. The Pakistani team failed to advance beyond the league stage and suffered defeats against the USA and rival India.

