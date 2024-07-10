Left Menu

Celebrating the 'Original Batting Don': Sunil Gavaskar Turns 75

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar celebrated his 75th birthday with wishes pouring in from across the border. Pakistani cricket icons hailed him as the 'original batting don' of Indian cricket. They reminisced about his prowess on the field and his contributions as a commentator, extending their heartfelt wishes.

Sunil Gavaskar, the cricket legend, received a warm outpouring of birthday wishes from across the border as he celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday. Pakistani cricket stalwarts praised him, calling him the 'original batting don' of Indian cricket.

Gavaskar, considered one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, was lauded by his old rivals on the cricket field. Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Mushtaq Muhammad, Sadiq Muhammad, Shoaib Muhammad, Mohsin Khan, and Iqbal Qasim all made it a point to wish him on his milestone birthday.

''Now that you have completed 75, pray you carry on your magnificent innings in life,'' Zaheer Abbas told PTI, expressing his happiness at seeing Gavaskar still active in cricket as a commentator. ''His insights into the game are invaluable,'' he added.

Zaheer further emphasized that Indian cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli drew inspiration from Gavaskar's illustrious career. Miandad reminisced about their on-field duels and noted Gavaskar's encouragement during the 1992 World Cup. Mushtaq Muhammad recalled strategizing against Gavaskar in the iconic 1977 series.

Shoaib Muhammad, the son of Pakistani legend Hanif Muhammad, shared how his father admired Gavaskar's technique and their mutual respect. Mohsin Khan also highlighted Gavaskar's focus and contribution to cricket's evolution in Sharjah.

