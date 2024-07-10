Daniel Wiffen: The New Hope of Irish Swimming for Olympic Glory

Irish swimming has rarely been associated with Olympic success, but 22-year-old Daniel Wiffen offers genuine hope of seeing Ireland's tri-colour flag raised in Paris after his events.

Wiffen made history as Ireland's first swimmer to win a World Championships medal by claiming gold in the men's 800m freestyle in Doha this February, followed by a victory in the 1500m. He aims to become the second Irish swimmer to secure Olympic gold nearly three decades after Michelle Smith's triple wins at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Despite the grueling nature of his events, requiring immense endurance and pain tolerance, Wiffen displays a distinctive scholarly appearance with round-framed glasses and a quirky flair for victory celebrations. He celebrated his 800m win in Doha with a unique phone gesture.

Training with his twin brother Nathan, both are elite swimmers and YouTube content creators. Daniel heads to Paris with this year's fastest times in the 800m (7:40.94) and 1500m (14:34.07), narrowly missing Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's long-standing 1500m world record. He already holds the 800m short course world record.

Although victory in Paris is not guaranteed, given the competition, including Olympic champion Bobby Finke and Australia's Sam Short, a win would be monumental for Ireland. Doping concerns continue to shadow the sport, with Wiffen acknowledging the ongoing issue. He recently stated he is likely "one of the most-tested athletes in the world."

