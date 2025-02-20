Tennis Triumphs & Turmoil: Alcaraz Shines in Doha, Raducanu Distressed in Dubai

Carlos Alcaraz showcased resilience in Doha, fending off Luca Nardi for a hard-fought win at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, solidifying his status as a top contender.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, the tennis scene turned tense as Emma Raducanu became visibly distressed during her match, prompting intervention from Dubai Police as a spectator was detained.

In other sports news, Lionel Messi brilliantly scored in a frigid encounter in Kansas, while ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales faced legal actions for misconduct, adding to the week's dramatic sports narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)