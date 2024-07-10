Rahul Dravid Declines Additional Bonus Post T20 World Cup Win

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has declined an additional bonus of Rs 2.5 crore offered by the BCCI following the recent T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

Content with the standard Rs 2.5 crore paycheck given to other coaching staff, Dravid opted not to accept the additional hike to Rs 5 crore proposed by the cricketing body. This gesture was intended to honor Dravid for leading India to victory in Barbados. His tenure as head coach ended after India's 50-over World Cup at home last year, but he was persuaded by captain Rohit Sharma and the BCCI to stay for the T20 World Cup due to the absence of a ready replacement.

Dravid rounded off his stint with a World Cup win and is reportedly eyeing a break after a strenuous over two-year tenure. Speculation persists about his potential future role with an IPL franchise as a mentor. Meanwhile, the BCCI has appointed former India opener Gautam Gambhir as Dravid's successor for the next three years. Gambhir recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)