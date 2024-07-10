Injury Forces Alex De Minaur to Withdraw from Wimbledon, Sending Djokovic to 13th Semi-Final

Australian tennis star Alex De Minaur has been forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against second seed Novak Djokovic on Wednesday due to a hip injury. This unfortunate turn of events allows Djokovic to advance to his record-equalling 13th semi-final at the iconic grasscourt Grand Slam.

The ninth seed sustained his injury during the latter stages of his 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils on Monday. Devastated, De Minaur revealed he suffered a minor tear in the fibre cartilage connected to the adductor. This injury, confirmed by a scan, places him at high risk of further damage if he continues to compete.

Despite hoping for a miraculous recovery, De Minaur acknowledged he faces a prolonged recovery period, potentially jeopardizing his upcoming participation in the Olympics, which will kick off at Roland Garros on July 27. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues his quest to match Roger Federer's record of eight titles at Wimbledon and will next face either American Taylor Fritz or 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

