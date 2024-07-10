Left Menu

Injury Forces Alex De Minaur to Withdraw from Wimbledon, Sending Djokovic to 13th Semi-Final

Alex De Minaur withdrew from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic due to a hip injury. This leads Djokovic to his 13th semi-final at the Grand Slam. De Minaur incurred the injury during his fourth-round match and is now racing to recover before the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:27 IST
Injury Forces Alex De Minaur to Withdraw from Wimbledon, Sending Djokovic to 13th Semi-Final
Alex De Minaur

Australian tennis star Alex De Minaur has been forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon quarter-final match against second seed Novak Djokovic on Wednesday due to a hip injury. This unfortunate turn of events allows Djokovic to advance to his record-equalling 13th semi-final at the iconic grasscourt Grand Slam.

The ninth seed sustained his injury during the latter stages of his 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Frenchman Arthur Fils on Monday. Devastated, De Minaur revealed he suffered a minor tear in the fibre cartilage connected to the adductor. This injury, confirmed by a scan, places him at high risk of further damage if he continues to compete.

Despite hoping for a miraculous recovery, De Minaur acknowledged he faces a prolonged recovery period, potentially jeopardizing his upcoming participation in the Olympics, which will kick off at Roland Garros on July 27. Meanwhile, Djokovic continues his quest to match Roger Federer's record of eight titles at Wimbledon and will next face either American Taylor Fritz or 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024