Indian Para Shooters Secure Paris Paralympics Quotas

Indian para shooters Rubina Francis and Swaroop Unhalkar have successfully secured quota spots for the Paris Paralympics under the bipartite rule. This brings the total number of Indian shooters participating in the Games to 10.

Rubina, ranked No. 2 in the world for the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, and Unhalkar, competing in the Men's 10m Air Rifle SH1, have consistently demonstrated exceptional performance in international events. Their consistent showing led the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to apply for bipartite (wildcard) spots for both athletes.

Subhash Rana, the national para shooting coach, explained the necessity for wildcard entries, stating that both shooters narrowly missed automatic qualification by a small margin. "Rubina missed winning the quota by a fraction of a point, so we have applied for wildcard for her and Swaroop," Rana had stated in May.

