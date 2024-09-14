Left Menu

Harmanpreet's Heroics Lead India to Narrow Victory Over Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh shone brightly by converting two penalty corners to guide India to a 2-1 win over Pakistan in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. This victory maintains India's unbeaten streak and helps assert their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan, securing a spot in the semifinals of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulunbuir | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:36 IST
Harmanpreet's Heroics Lead India to Narrow Victory Over Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy
Harmanpreet Singh

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh was the standout performer, converting two crucial penalty corners to secure a narrow 2-1 victory for India against Pakistan in the final league match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. The exhilarating encounter marked India's fifth consecutive win in the round-robin phase of the six-team tournament.

Pakistan initially took the lead with Ahmad Nadeem's goal in the 8th minute. However, Harmanpreet's successful penalty corners in the 13th and 19th minutes turned the tide in India's favor. Both teams have already secured semifinal berths, but this victory underlined India's dominance over Pakistan in recent meetings.

The match witnessed end-to-end action, characteristic of any Indo-Pak hockey clash. Despite Pakistan's ability to penetrate India's defense multiple times, they couldn't secure an equalizer. The game also featured heated moments, particularly a clash involving Harmanpreet and Pakistan's Ashraf Waheed Rana, which resulted in Rana receiving a yellow card.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024