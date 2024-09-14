Harmanpreet's Heroics Lead India to Narrow Victory Over Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh shone brightly by converting two penalty corners to guide India to a 2-1 win over Pakistan in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. This victory maintains India's unbeaten streak and helps assert their dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan, securing a spot in the semifinals of the competition.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh was the standout performer, converting two crucial penalty corners to secure a narrow 2-1 victory for India against Pakistan in the final league match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday. The exhilarating encounter marked India's fifth consecutive win in the round-robin phase of the six-team tournament.
Pakistan initially took the lead with Ahmad Nadeem's goal in the 8th minute. However, Harmanpreet's successful penalty corners in the 13th and 19th minutes turned the tide in India's favor. Both teams have already secured semifinal berths, but this victory underlined India's dominance over Pakistan in recent meetings.
The match witnessed end-to-end action, characteristic of any Indo-Pak hockey clash. Despite Pakistan's ability to penetrate India's defense multiple times, they couldn't secure an equalizer. The game also featured heated moments, particularly a clash involving Harmanpreet and Pakistan's Ashraf Waheed Rana, which resulted in Rana receiving a yellow card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
