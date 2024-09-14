France to Celebrate National Day of Sport Every Year

France prepares for a significant cultural shift as President Emmanuel Macron announces the introduction of a 'National Day of Sport' to be celebrated annually on September 14. This initiative aims to unify the nation through sporting activities held in public spaces, schools, and dedicated sports centers. Macron shared this vision in an interview with Le Parisien.

The announcement coincides with France's grand farewell to the Paris Olympics, which includes a parade on the Champs-Elysees featuring Olympic and Paralympic athletes, volunteers, and public sector workers. The event, expected to draw in around 70,000 spectators, will conclude with a free open-air concert at the Place de l'Etoile, near the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

In a bid to honor the country's athletes, Macron will also decorate many of France's medal winners with the Legion d'Honneur following the parade. The French team ended the Games with a record 64 medals, 16 of which were gold. Ensuring the safety of the event, around 4,000 police officers will be deployed, marking one final security challenge after successfully safeguarding the Paris Games.

