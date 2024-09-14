Left Menu

Harmanpreet Singh's Heroics Lead India to Victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy

Harmanpreet Singh led India to a narrow 2-1 win over Pakistan in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. With this victory, India continued their winning streak, marking their fifth consecutive win in the tournament. Despite Pakistan’s early lead, Harmanpreet's two penalty corners secured India's triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hulunbuir | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:43 IST
Harmanpreet Singh's Heroics Lead India to Victory over Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy
Harmanpreet Singh

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh continued his impressive form since the Paris Olympics, converting two penalty corners to lead India to a 2-1 victory over Pakistan in their final league match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Saturday. This marked India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan initially took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem in the 8th minute. However, Harmanpreet's penalty corners in the 13th and 19th minutes secured India's win against their arch-rivals. Both teams had already qualified for the semifinals, but the victory allowed India to maintain supremacy over Pakistan since 2016.

In other matches, Malaysia and Korea played to a 3-3 draw, and hosts China defeated Japan 2-0. India's semifinal opponent will be Korea, while Pakistan will face China. The first quarter of the Indo-Pak match saw intense action with Pakistan scoring first, but India demonstrated resilience and skill to clinch victory despite missing multiple penalty corner opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024