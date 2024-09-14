Jake Fraser-McGurk Becomes Second-Youngest Aussie to Hit T20I Half-Century

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk became the second-youngest player to score a T20I half-century for his country on Friday. The top-order batter achieved this milestone during Australia's second T20I against England in Cardiff.

McGurk scored 50 off just 31 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, with a strike rate of 161.29. At 22 years and 155 days old, he reached this achievement after a tough start to his T20I career, in which he managed only 16 runs across three innings in the recent series against England. This innings marked a significant breakthrough for the young Aussie.

Despite McGurk's efforts, Australia was unable to establish larger partnerships, but contributions from Josh Inglis (42 off 26 balls) and Aaron Hardie (20* off nine balls) helped them post 193/6 in their 20 overs. England's bowlers Brydon Carse (2/26) and Liam Livingstone (2/16) performed admirably.

In pursuit of 194, England's captain Phil Salt scored 39 off 23 balls before losing early wickets, leaving the team at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Livingstone (87 off 47 balls) and Jacob Bethell (44 off 24 balls) secured a three-wicket victory for England with an over to spare. Livingstone was named 'Player of the Match' for his stellar performance.

