Leclerc Secures Azerbaijan GP Pole as Norris Struggles

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, with Max Verstappen in sixth and Lando Norris trailing in seventeenth.

Leclerc, who triumphed in the previous Italian race, clocked the fastest time despite an earlier crash, marking a significant rebound.

Conversely, Norris was hampered by a yellow flag presumably caused by Esteban Ocon's sluggish Alpine, relegating him from advancing in the qualifying rounds.

