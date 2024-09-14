Leclerc Secures Azerbaijan GP Pole as Norris Struggles
Charles Leclerc qualified on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth and Lando Norris seventeenth. Leclerc's performance marked a significant comeback after an early crash. McLaren's Norris faced setbacks due to a yellow flag. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, outqualified him for the first time this year.
Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, with Max Verstappen in sixth and Lando Norris trailing in seventeenth.
Leclerc, who triumphed in the previous Italian race, clocked the fastest time despite an earlier crash, marking a significant rebound.
Conversely, Norris was hampered by a yellow flag presumably caused by Esteban Ocon's sluggish Alpine, relegating him from advancing in the qualifying rounds.
