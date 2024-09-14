Sports Highlights: U.S. Shines at Solheim Cup, MLB Drama, and More
The U.S. team takes a commanding 6-2 lead in the Solheim Cup. The Detroit Tigers nearly achieve a no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles. The New York Mets elevate Luisangel Acuna. Giants kicker Graham Gano faces a groin injury. Rebecca Cheptegei buried with honors in Uganda. Iga Swiatek pulls out of the Korea Open due to fatigue.
The United States golf team took a significant lead in the Solheim Cup, finishing the first day with a 6-2 advantage over Europe, thanks to impressive performances by players like Nelly Korda and Megan Khang.
In baseball, the Detroit Tigers narrowly missed a no-hitter, ultimately winning 1-0 against the Baltimore Orioles. Kerry Carpenter's first-inning homer was the game's sole run.
The New York Mets called up infielder Luisangel Acuna, younger brother of Ronald Acuna Jr., in preparation for a potential postseason.
New York Giants kicker Graham Gano was added to the injury report due to a groin issue but is still expected to play against the Washington Commanders.
Rebecca Cheptegei, the slain Ugandan Olympian, was laid to rest with full military honors. Cheptegei had recently returned to Kenya after competing in the Paris Olympics.
World number one tennis player Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Korea Open due to fatigue, and U.S. Open finalist Jessica Pegula is also out due to a rib injury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
