Thrilling American Comeback Marks Day at Solheim Cup

The United States maintained a four-point lead over Europe at the Solheim Cup, led by standout performances from several players, including a clutch birdie from Megan Khang. U.S. captain Stacy Lewis praised her team's execution, while Europe's captain Suzann Pettersen remains hopeful for a historic comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gainesville | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:29 IST
American golfer Megan Khang electrified the crowd with a critical birdie, while Alison Lee and Andrea Lee made pivotal eagles, helping the United States maintain a four-point advantage over Europe in the Solheim Cup.

U.S. captain Stacy Lewis lauded her team's remarkable performance, noting their ability to execute under pressure and play with joy.

Despite Europe closing the day with two wins, captain Suzann Pettersen drew inspiration from past comebacks, aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title in Sunday's singles matchups.

