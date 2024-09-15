Hamilton's Setback Boosts Norris' Starting Spot at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

McLaren's Formula One contender, Lando Norris, moved up to 15th on the starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix following a power unit change in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, initially qualifying seventh just behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, will now start from the pit lane due to exceeding his power unit allowance. Mercedes also adjusted Hamilton's car setup, as noted by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer in a report to the stewards.

A Mercedes team spokesman commented, "Lewis will take a new power unit ahead of today's race and will start from the pit lane. We anticipated introducing a new power unit into Lewis's pool this season after losing one in Australia, and have chosen today to do so."

Norris originally qualified 17th on Saturday, but a disqualification for Alpine's Pierre Gasly due to a fuel flow irregularity bumped him up a position. The McLaren driver is currently second in the championship but trails Verstappen by 62 points, making Sunday's race a damage control exercise. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start on the front row at a track known for good overtaking chances.

