Left Menu

Rivalry Heats Up: Khawaja Praises Ashwin Ahead of Crucial Test Series

Australian opener Usman Khawaja commends Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his strategic prowess ahead of the Test series starting November 22. Travis Head weighs in, suggesting Australia might not see India as favorites despite recent victories. Both teams gear up for a fierce battle as India defends the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:56 IST
Rivalry Heats Up: Khawaja Praises Ashwin Ahead of Crucial Test Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has over the years relished his on-field battles with star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who according to the southpaw is a man who always has a plan up his sleeve.

Ashwin, with 39 wickets, ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in Test matches in Australia, behind only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. "Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic. He always has a plan," Khawaja told Star Sports. "I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against him, and I look forward to the challenge," Khawaja praised Ashwin's tactical nous.

This upcoming series will mark Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia. Despite injury setbacks in the last two tours, he remains a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Australian batsman Travis Head shared his thoughts, indicating that despite India's dominance in recent series, he doesn't feel they are the favorites this time. The upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22 will see India defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they have won in the past four bilateral engagements.

With both teams gearing up for a fiercely competitive series, Head emphasized the need for the Aussies to be at their best. "They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games," he added. The cricketing world eagerly awaits as these two powerhouses lock horns once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024