Rivalry Heats Up: Khawaja Praises Ashwin Ahead of Crucial Test Series

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has over the years relished his on-field battles with star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who according to the southpaw is a man who always has a plan up his sleeve.

Ashwin, with 39 wickets, ranks as the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in Test matches in Australia, behind only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev. "Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic. He always has a plan," Khawaja told Star Sports. "I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against him, and I look forward to the challenge," Khawaja praised Ashwin's tactical nous.

This upcoming series will mark Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia. Despite injury setbacks in the last two tours, he remains a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Australian batsman Travis Head shared his thoughts, indicating that despite India's dominance in recent series, he doesn't feel they are the favorites this time. The upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22 will see India defending the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they have won in the past four bilateral engagements.

With both teams gearing up for a fiercely competitive series, Head emphasized the need for the Aussies to be at their best. "They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games," he added. The cricketing world eagerly awaits as these two powerhouses lock horns once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)