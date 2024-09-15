Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton to Start Baku Grand Prix from Pit Lane After Power Unit Change

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will begin the Baku Grand Prix from the pit lane due to a power unit change. Despite his Mercedes showing strong performance in practice, tire issues during qualification have plagued his results throughout the season.

Seven-time world champion and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton will start from the pit lane in the Baku Grand Prix after installing a new power unit, as reported by Sky Sports. This marks Hamilton's fifth power unit of the 2024 Formula One season, necessitating his pit lane start.

Initially set to start in the seventh position following a lackluster qualification round, Hamilton praised his W15 car's performance in practice sessions. 'Yesterday the car was amazing, it felt great and I honestly think it could have been at least second row today...the tyres didn't work all day. It's only tyres. If you see the Williams, all of a sudden were up there, when you get the tyres working,' Hamilton told Sky Sports.

Hamilton noted that tire performance issues have consistently undermined his qualifications, costing him significant time. 'I've lost at least half a second, to a second, every single Saturday,' he explained. Despite these setbacks, Hamilton remains determined. 'All I can do is just work as hard as I can. I've just got to stay positive and not get into my head,' he said.

Hamilton is currently in sixth place in the 2024 driver standings with 164 points. Meanwhile, Mercedes occupies the fourth spot in the constructor standings with 292 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

