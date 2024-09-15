Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Battles Injury to Compete in Diamond League Finale

Double Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during training. Chopra finished as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m. Reflecting on his challenging season, he's determined to return fully fit for the next season.

Updated: 15-09-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:26 IST
Double Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed on social media that he participated in the Diamond League season finale despite suffering a hand injury during training.

On Saturday, Chopra narrowly missed out on the Diamond League crown, finishing as runner-up for the second year in a row with a throw of 87.86m.

'I injured my left hand during practice on Monday, with x-rays confirming a fracture in the fourth metacarpal. Despite this challenge, my team helped me to compete in Brussels,' Chopra stated.

This marked the last competition of the year for Chopra, who reflected on a season filled with learning experiences and challenges, including a persistent groin injury.

Chopra, who added an Olympic silver to his accolades, expressed his determination to come back stronger next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

