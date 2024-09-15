Hamilton's Pit Lane Start Shakes Up Azerbaijan GP Grid

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after Mercedes replaced his engine and other key parts following qualifying.

Originally set to start in seventh, Hamilton received his fifth engine of the season—exceeding his allowance—along with a new turbocharger and hybrid power system components.

Hamilton's demotion moves Lando Norris up to 15th on the grid, as the McLaren driver attempts to gain on standings leader Max Verstappen from Red Bull, who begins in sixth.

Norris had initially qualified 17th but moved up a position when Pierre Gasly was disqualified for fuel flow rule violations. Esteban Ocon, the other Alpine driver, will also start from the pit lane after similar engine changes, having placed last in qualifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)