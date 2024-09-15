India Suffers 0-3 Defeat in Davis Cup

India faced a disappointing defeat in the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Sweden, as Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji lost their doubles match to Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi. The Swedish duo secured a 3-6 4-6 victory, sealing an unbeatable 0-3 lead for Sweden.

The loss came after India had already lost the two singles matches on Saturday, putting immense pressure on the doubles match to keep their hopes alive. Despite a spirited effort, Ramkumar and Balaji fell short in one hour and 19 minutes.

This defeat marks India's sixth consecutive loss to Sweden in Davis Cup history. The team will now participate in next year's Play-offs to maintain its position in World Group I.

(With inputs from agencies.)