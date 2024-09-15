NorthEast United FC and Mohammedan SC Gear Up for ISL Opener

Reigning Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC will begin their Indian Super League season facing the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

Having secured their place in the ISL by winning the I-League 2023-24, Mohammedan SC, coached by Andrey Chernyshov, is focusing on gaining experience and building a strong team. Chernyshov emphasized the importance of embracing the league's competitive spirit and showing good performance.

On the other hand, NorthEast United FC, still savoring their Durand Cup victory, are eyeing a successful ISL season under head coach Juan Pedro Benali. Despite narrowly missing out on playoff qualification last season, Benali is determined to focus on the present and aims to navigate the competition with a smart and calm approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)