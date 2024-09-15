Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Competes Despite Fracture, Finishes Runner-Up in Diamond League

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in the Diamond League finale despite a fractured left hand. He narrowly missed the title by one centimeter, finishing as runner-up for the second year in a row. Chopra faced multiple injuries this season but remains determined to return stronger next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:30 IST
Neeraj Chopra Competes Despite Fracture, Finishes Runner-Up in Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra revealed on Sunday that he competed in the Diamond League season finale despite a fracture in his non-throwing left hand, sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra narrowly missed the Diamond League crown, finishing as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86 meters, just one centimeter short of the winner, Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Despite the setback, Chopra acknowledged the challenges and injuries he faced this season but remains optimistic about returning stronger next year, aiming to defend his World Championship title in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024