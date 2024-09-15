Neeraj Chopra Competes Despite Fracture, Finishes Runner-Up in Diamond League
Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in the Diamond League finale despite a fractured left hand. He narrowly missed the title by one centimeter, finishing as runner-up for the second year in a row. Chopra faced multiple injuries this season but remains determined to return stronger next year.
- Country:
- Belgium
Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra revealed on Sunday that he competed in the Diamond League season finale despite a fracture in his non-throwing left hand, sustained during a training session.
On Saturday, Chopra narrowly missed the Diamond League crown, finishing as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86 meters, just one centimeter short of the winner, Anderson Peters of Grenada.
Despite the setback, Chopra acknowledged the challenges and injuries he faced this season but remains optimistic about returning stronger next year, aiming to defend his World Championship title in Tokyo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sumit Nagal Withdraws from Davis Cup Due to Back Injury
Sumit Nagal Withdraws from Davis Cup Due to Back Injury
Suryakumar Yadav to Miss Duleep Trophy Opener Due to Injury
Suryakumar Yadav to Miss Duleep Trophy Opener Due to Injury
Victor Osimhen Nears Loan Transfer to Galatasaray Amid Injury Crisis