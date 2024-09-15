Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Diamond League Feat Despite Hand Fracture

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra competed in the Diamond League finale despite a fracture in his left hand. He missed the crown by a centimeter, securing second place for the second year in a row. Chopra fought through multiple injuries and aims for a triumphant return next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:00 IST
Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Diamond League Feat Despite Hand Fracture
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a testament to sheer determination, Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra took part in the Diamond League season finale despite having a fractured left hand. IOC.com reports that the injury occurred during a training session, adding to an already challenging season for the athlete who has struggled with fitness issues throughout the year.

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed winning the Diamond League crown, finishing second by just one centimeter to two-time world champion Anderson Peters. Under immense pressure, Chopra revealed that his left hand injury, specifically a fourth metacarpal fracture, made competing exceptionally tough. Nevertheless, with support from his team, Chopra managed to participate, avoiding additional strain on his injury.

As the athletic season comes to a close, Chopra reflects on the highs and lows of 2024. Despite his hand injury and ongoing groin issues, he remains optimistic about the future. With eyes set on the 2025 season and the World Championships in Tokyo, Chopra is determined to return stronger and fully fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi at Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Centre's priority is development of tribals, poor, youth and women: PM Modi ...

 India
2
Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Departs

Vijayawada Embraces Spiritual Journey as Sapta Jyotirlinga Yatra Train Depar...

 India
3
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
4
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024