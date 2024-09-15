Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Diamond League Feat Despite Hand Fracture

In a testament to sheer determination, Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra took part in the Diamond League season finale despite having a fractured left hand. IOC.com reports that the injury occurred during a training session, adding to an already challenging season for the athlete who has struggled with fitness issues throughout the year.

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra narrowly missed winning the Diamond League crown, finishing second by just one centimeter to two-time world champion Anderson Peters. Under immense pressure, Chopra revealed that his left hand injury, specifically a fourth metacarpal fracture, made competing exceptionally tough. Nevertheless, with support from his team, Chopra managed to participate, avoiding additional strain on his injury.

As the athletic season comes to a close, Chopra reflects on the highs and lows of 2024. Despite his hand injury and ongoing groin issues, he remains optimistic about the future. With eyes set on the 2025 season and the World Championships in Tokyo, Chopra is determined to return stronger and fully fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)