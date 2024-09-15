Left Menu

Australia's Investment Endorsed for Glasgow's 2026 Commonwealth Games Bid

The Commonwealth Games Federation's president supports Australia's substantial investment to aid Glasgow's bid for the 2026 Games. With previous hosts backing out over cost issues, Glasgow proposes a trimmed-down event budgeted at 130-150 million pounds. The plan includes using existing venues for a sustainable and flexible model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:27 IST
The Commonwealth Games Federation's president has endorsed Australia's substantial investment to aid Glasgow's bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This follows Victoria's withdrawal last year due to cost concerns.

The multi-sport event has faced challenges in securing hosts, with Malaysia and Alberta rejecting offers for 2026 and 2030 editions, respectively. Glasgow, having hosted the Games in 2014, emerged as a backup venue with a revised budget plan of 130-150 million pounds.

This scaled-down model by Commonwealth Games Scotland focuses on existing infrastructure and a core sport programme, minimizing public funding. CGF President Chris Jenkins praised the innovative approach, seeing it as a pivotal step towards a sustainable future for the Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

