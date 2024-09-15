Fabian Hurzeler: EPL's Rising Star Manager Battles Old Club's Struggles

Fabian Hurzeler, the new star manager in the English Premier League, has gone unbeaten in his first four league games at Brighton. His former club, St. Pauli, finds itself in trouble.

The 31-year-old Texas-born coach got Hamburg-based St. Pauli promoted back to the Bundesliga last season for the first time since 2011 but left shortly after to join Brighton. Three games into the Bundesliga season, St. Pauli has yet to earn a point and is currently in the relegation zone under new coach Alexander Blessin. Sunday's 3-1 loss at Augsburg highlighted their struggles.

Marius Wolf gave Augsburg the lead shortly after halftime with his first goal since August 2022. Phillip Tietz added a second goal, and though Carlo Boukhalfa got St. Pauli back into the game, Yusuf Kabadayi's added-time goal ensured a win for Augsburg.

In a concerning twist, the only team below St. Pauli is Holstein Kiel, another promoted club, which has three losses and a goal difference of minus 8 after a 6-1 defeat by Bayern Munich. Augsburg's win was their first of the season, coinciding with coach Jess Thorup's contract extension through 2026.

Mainz hosted Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga later Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)