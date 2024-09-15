Left Menu

Giorgio Chiellini Returns to Juventus in Executive Role

Former Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has assumed a new role at Juventus as Head of Football Institutional Relations. Chiellini, who captained Italy to the Euro 2020 title and won multiple titles with Juventus, combines his rich football experience with a Masters in Business Administration.

Former Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has returned to the Italian club in an executive role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions, the Serie A side said on Sunday. "Chiellini never truly left the Bianconeri - his heart, soul and values have always remained connected to the club, both on and off the field. As of September 16, he will serve as Head of Football Institutional Relations," the club said in a statement.

Chiellini represented Italy 117 times and captained them to the Euro 2020 title, when they beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley. He spent most of his club career at Juventus, helping them win nine consecutive Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia trophies, and five domestic Supercups. He also has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Turin.

"His academic background complements his experience as a player, captain and Juventus legend," the club said. Chiellini retired from professional football in December before taking on the role of player development coach at Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, the club he joined in 2022 after leaving Juve.

