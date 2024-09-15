Left Menu

Drake Callender: The Unsung Hero Behind Inter Miami’s Triumph

Drake Callender, Inter Miami's goalkeeper, scored the winning goal in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. As playoffs approach, Callender's performance becomes pivotal, complementing the impact of Lionel Messi. Callender's career-best season boosts Inter Miami's chances for the MLS Cup, proving his resilience and determination in key moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:31 IST
Drake Callender is the answer to a notable trivia question.

Years from now, some folks might guess Lionel Messi when asked who scored the goal that secured Inter Miami's first-ever trophy in the summer of 2023. However, spoiler alert: It wasn't Messi.

"I did what had to be done," Callender said.

In fact, it was Inter Miami's goalkeeper, Callender, who in the 11th round of a penalty-shot shootout scored the winning goal against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final. Ensuring their victory, he saved Nashville goalie Elliot Panicco's shot, sealing the win. This moment is etched forever in Inter Miami's history.

As Major League Soccer's playoffs near, Callender, the go-to goalie for the league's best team, is focused on securing another trophy. With Lionel Messi back after an ankle injury, Inter Miami is hopeful for the MLS Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

