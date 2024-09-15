Drake Callender is the answer to a notable trivia question.

Years from now, some folks might guess Lionel Messi when asked who scored the goal that secured Inter Miami's first-ever trophy in the summer of 2023. However, spoiler alert: It wasn't Messi.

"I did what had to be done," Callender said.

In fact, it was Inter Miami's goalkeeper, Callender, who in the 11th round of a penalty-shot shootout scored the winning goal against Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final. Ensuring their victory, he saved Nashville goalie Elliot Panicco's shot, sealing the win. This moment is etched forever in Inter Miami's history.

As Major League Soccer's playoffs near, Callender, the go-to goalie for the league's best team, is focused on securing another trophy. With Lionel Messi back after an ankle injury, Inter Miami is hopeful for the MLS Cup.

