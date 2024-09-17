Left Menu

Dramatic Clashes in Revamped Asian Champions League Opener

Defending champions Al-Ain salvaged a draw against Al-Sadd with a late goal in the Asian Champions League opener. Al-Nassr were also held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Shorta, while Al-Ahli secured a narrow win over Persepolis. Esteghlal triumphed over Al-Gharafah. The league has been restructured to a Swiss League format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 02:09 IST
Dramatic Clashes in Revamped Asian Champions League Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling start to the revamped Asian Champions League, defending champions Al-Ain secured a 1-1 draw against Qatar's Al-Sadd. A late strike by Matias Palacios saved Al-Ain, canceling Akram Afif's first-half injury-time goal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, drew 1-1 with Al-Shorta in Baghdad. Sultan Al-Ghannam put Al-Nassr ahead early on, but Mohammed Dawood leveled the match after capitalizing on a defensive error.

In other matches, Franck Kessie scored early to give Al-Ahli a 1-0 victory over Persepolis, despite Riyad Mahrez missing a second-half penalty. Esteghlal from Iran convincingly defeated Al-Gharafah 3-0. The newly formatted league phase now features 24 teams with the top teams advancing to knockout rounds set in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024