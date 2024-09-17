Dramatic Clashes in Revamped Asian Champions League Opener

In a thrilling start to the revamped Asian Champions League, defending champions Al-Ain secured a 1-1 draw against Qatar's Al-Sadd. A late strike by Matias Palacios saved Al-Ain, canceling Akram Afif's first-half injury-time goal.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, drew 1-1 with Al-Shorta in Baghdad. Sultan Al-Ghannam put Al-Nassr ahead early on, but Mohammed Dawood leveled the match after capitalizing on a defensive error.

In other matches, Franck Kessie scored early to give Al-Ahli a 1-0 victory over Persepolis, despite Riyad Mahrez missing a second-half penalty. Esteghlal from Iran convincingly defeated Al-Gharafah 3-0. The newly formatted league phase now features 24 teams with the top teams advancing to knockout rounds set in Saudi Arabia.

