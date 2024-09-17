Cyprus President Criticizes Soccer Federation Over Hooliganism
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides accused the national soccer federation of failing to address hooliganism. This came after a violent clash between fans and police during a match between Apollon Limassol and AEL Limassol, resulting in arrests and injuries. The Cyprus FA faced criticism for their decision-making.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has criticized the national soccer federation for not doing enough to curb hooliganism and violence in soccer matches.
Christodoulides specifically targeted the federation and its president, George Koumas, for avoiding their responsibilities and hiding behind claims of autonomy. His comments followed a violent incident during a first-division match between Apollon Limassol and AEL Limassol, where hundreds of AEL fans clashed with police.
Authorities arrested four individuals and confiscated prohibited items, raising questions about the federation's decision to allow fans despite warnings. Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis supported the President's stance, underscoring the need for legislation empowering police to ban away team fans at high-risk matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cyprus
- President
- soccer
- federation
- hooliganism
- violence
- match
- Apollon Limassol
- AEL Limassol
- fan clash
ALSO READ
Thrilling Matches and Upsets: Day 7 Recap at the U.S. Open
U.S. Open Controversy: Video Review Mishap Influences Key Match
President Herzog Urges Global Action Against Hamas Amid Rising Violence
High-Stakes Quarter-Finals: Dramatic U.S. Open Matches and Shocking Exits
Violence Erupts in Manipur: Kuki Militants Allegedly Attack Koutruk Village