Cyprus President Criticizes Soccer Federation Over Hooliganism

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has criticized the national soccer federation for not doing enough to curb hooliganism and violence in soccer matches.

Christodoulides specifically targeted the federation and its president, George Koumas, for avoiding their responsibilities and hiding behind claims of autonomy. His comments followed a violent incident during a first-division match between Apollon Limassol and AEL Limassol, where hundreds of AEL fans clashed with police.

Authorities arrested four individuals and confiscated prohibited items, raising questions about the federation's decision to allow fans despite warnings. Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis supported the President's stance, underscoring the need for legislation empowering police to ban away team fans at high-risk matches.

