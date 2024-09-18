Left Menu

Frustrated FC Goa Coach Manolo Marquez Reflects on Team's Defeat Against Jamshedpur FC

Following a 2-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez expressed his frustration over the team’s underwhelming performance. Despite a strong start, FC Goa's momentum waned, and they couldn't sustain their intensity, leading to their second-half collapse.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez voiced his disappointment after a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Tuesday. The Gaurs began the match with high energy, creating numerous chances and taking several shots on goal within the opening ten minutes.

However, the team's offensive drive diminished as the game progressed. Despite this slowdown, FC Goa managed to secure a 1-0 lead at halftime courtesy of Armando Sadiku's stoppage-time goal.

In the second half, Jamshedpur FC made strategic attacking substitutions that pressured FC Goa's defense. Javier Siverio equalized for Jamshedpur from the penalty spot, and Jordan Murray clinched the win with a curling shot in the 93rd minute.

Post-match, Marquez highlighted the areas where his team fell short. 'Except for the first 20 minutes, even when we scored, the problem persisted throughout the game,' Marquez remarked during the press conference.

Marquez was particularly critical of the performance of FC Goa's foreign players. 'They were walking on the pitch throughout the game, and their lack of effort affected the entire team,' he criticized. Despite a strong pre-season where FC Goa won the Bandodkar Trophy, they struggled to maintain their performance levels in this match.

Marquez remains hopeful despite the setback and is looking forward to their upcoming clash against Mohammedan SC. 'We spent the pre-season playing good football, but today's performance was lacking,' he said, adding special mention to Brison Fernandes for his effort. 'This defeat might be a positive turning point; it will test our character,' Marquez concluded.

