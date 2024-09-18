A Tribute to Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci: The Star of Italia '90
Salvatore Schillaci, a former Italy and Juventus striker and star of the 1990 World Cup, passed away at the age of 59. Schillaci won the Golden Boot for his performance during the tournament and was later awarded the Golden Ball. His impact on Italian football and his legacy as a fan favorite endure.
Former Italy and Juventus striker Salvatore Schillaci, the charismatic star of the 1990 World Cup, has died at 59, confirmed his previous clubs Inter Milan and Juventus.
Schillaci was instrumental in leading Italy to a third-place finish in 1990, winning the Golden Boot with six goals during the tournament. His memorable performances included a semi-final goal against Argentina and a goal in Italy's third-place win over England. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni honored him, calling him a 'football icon' and thanking him for the unforgettable moments he provided to fans worldwide.
Nicknamed 'Toto,' Schillaci's wide-eyed celebrations became an iconic image of the World Cup. He began the tournament as a substitute but quickly made a significant impact, scoring the winning goal in Italy's opening game. Beyond the World Cup, Schillaci had a successful club career, notably helping Juventus to win the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup. He also became the first Italian to play in Japan's J.League, where he won a league title. Serie A President Lorenzo Casini hailed him as an inspiration for young players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
