Left Menu

A Tribute to Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci: The Star of Italia '90

Salvatore Schillaci, a former Italy and Juventus striker and star of the 1990 World Cup, passed away at the age of 59. Schillaci won the Golden Boot for his performance during the tournament and was later awarded the Golden Ball. His impact on Italian football and his legacy as a fan favorite endure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:12 IST
A Tribute to Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci: The Star of Italia '90

Former Italy and Juventus striker Salvatore Schillaci, the charismatic star of the 1990 World Cup, has died at 59, confirmed his previous clubs Inter Milan and Juventus.

Schillaci was instrumental in leading Italy to a third-place finish in 1990, winning the Golden Boot with six goals during the tournament. His memorable performances included a semi-final goal against Argentina and a goal in Italy's third-place win over England. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni honored him, calling him a 'football icon' and thanking him for the unforgettable moments he provided to fans worldwide.

Nicknamed 'Toto,' Schillaci's wide-eyed celebrations became an iconic image of the World Cup. He began the tournament as a substitute but quickly made a significant impact, scoring the winning goal in Italy's opening game. Beyond the World Cup, Schillaci had a successful club career, notably helping Juventus to win the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Cup. He also became the first Italian to play in Japan's J.League, where he won a league title. Serie A President Lorenzo Casini hailed him as an inspiration for young players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024