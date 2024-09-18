Left Menu

NRAI Mourns the Passing of Former Secretary General Baljit Singh Sethi

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) mourns the loss of its former Secretary General Baljit Singh Sethi, who passed away at 89. Sethi served for 24 years, significantly advancing Shooting in India. He is credited with helping India achieve its first Olympic Shooting medal.

Baljit Singh Sethi (Image: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting in India, is in mourning following the death of its former Secretary General Baljit Singh Sethi. A respected veteran, Sethi served the NRAI for 24 years from 1985 to 2009, passing away at the age of 89 on September 18. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

'It is an irreparable loss to our Shooting family. His contribution to the sport's development in the country is immeasurable. Till his last breath, he advised and guided juniors like us on how to improve the sport and support the athletes. It will be tough to find another like Baljit ji. Deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace,' said Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Senior Vice President, NRAI.

Raninder Singh, former NRAI President, added, 'Under Shri Baljit Sethi's reign, Shooting gained recognition as a popular sport in India. His vision and dedication saw India win its first Olympic Shooting medal and first individual Olympic gold. He grew the sport for the athletes and groomed administrators to ensure the mantle gets passed on. May Waheguru grant his soul eternal peace.'

Present Secretary General, Kr Sultan Singh, expressed his grief, saying, 'The entire Shooting fraternity is indebted to Sethi for his contribution. He made the NRAI Secretary General's shoes too large to fill. We feel blessed to have learned from him. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.'

