Punjab FC's Luka Majcen Out for 6-8 Weeks After Jaw Injury

Punjab FC forward Luka Majcen will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks in the Indian Super League due to a severe injury sustained during the season opener against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. The Slovenian forward suffered two fractures to his jaw and will require surgery in the coming days. He will be monitored closely by the medical team during his recovery.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Football Director Nikolaos Topoliatis expressed his disappointment, stating, 'It is unfortunate that we will miss the services of Luka for the upcoming fixtures. It was an unwanted aggressive foul by the Kerala Blasters player which resulted in Luka's injury and we as a club do not support such an aggressive nature of the game which yields to nothing. I wish him a speedy recovery and join the team back as soon as possible.'

Majcen had a remarkable performance before his injury, scoring the first goal via penalty and assisting Filip Mrzljak for the winning goal against Kerala Blasters. Punjab FC is set to face Odisha FC in their next match on Friday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)