South Africa's Aiden Markram Leads in Opening ODI Against Afghanistan in Sharjah

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the inaugural one-day international against Afghanistan on Wednesday, held in Sharjah.

Captain Aiden Markram is at the helm of the South African side for the three-match series, stepping in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma, sidelined due to illness.

Notably, several frontline players from South Africa's white-ball team are either resting or participating in a T20 domestic league in the West Indies. Consequently, middle-order batsman Jason Smith makes his ODI debut in the absence of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Reeza Hendricks, who had underperformed in the T20 World Cup in June, is getting another chance at the top of the batting order. Aggressive T20 batter Tristan Stubbs, positioned at No. 4, is playing just his second ODI after an impressive stint in the game's shortest format.

On the Afghan side, key batsman Ibrahim Zadran and ace spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman are missing in what is Afghanistan's first-ever bilateral ODI series against South Africa. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed optimism about the dry wicket at UAE's Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which is hosting its 250th ODI, saying it would favor spinners. "We would have batted first," Shahidi stated at the toss. "We have played a lot of cricket on this wicket … hopefully, it will support spinners."

The South African team includes: Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Nandre Burger. Afghanistan's lineup features: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

(With inputs from agencies.)