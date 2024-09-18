Max Verstappen Braces for Singapore Challenge with Red Bull
Max Verstappen, returning to Singapore, faces a tough challenge with Red Bull, lagging behind for the first time in 55 races. Despite last year's defeat, Verstappen remains determined as various teams, including McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, eye a win. Qualifying becomes crucial at the Marina Bay circuit.
Max Verstappen returns to Singapore, facing a significant challenge with Red Bull trailing in the standings for the first time in 55 races. Verstappen and the team brace for another tough battle at the scene of their worst weekend last season.
The night grand prix in Singapore was Red Bull's only defeat in the dominant 2023 Formula One campaign, and no Red Bull driver even made the podium. While another loss wouldn't surprise many, Verstappen remains resolute in turning the tide.
The reigning champions have not won in the last seven races, with McLaren and Ferrari ahead in points. Verstappen, who finished fifth in Baku, could see his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris shrink further. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks to match Sebastian Vettel's record in Singapore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
