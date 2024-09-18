Left Menu

Max Verstappen Braces for Singapore Challenge with Red Bull

Max Verstappen, returning to Singapore, faces a tough challenge with Red Bull, lagging behind for the first time in 55 races. Despite last year's defeat, Verstappen remains determined as various teams, including McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, eye a win. Qualifying becomes crucial at the Marina Bay circuit.

The night grand prix in Singapore was Red Bull's only defeat in the dominant 2023 Formula One campaign, and no Red Bull driver even made the podium. While another loss wouldn't surprise many, Verstappen remains resolute in turning the tide.

The night grand prix in Singapore was Red Bull's only defeat in the dominant 2023 Formula One campaign, and no Red Bull driver even made the podium. While another loss wouldn't surprise many, Verstappen remains resolute in turning the tide.

The reigning champions have not won in the last seven races, with McLaren and Ferrari ahead in points. Verstappen, who finished fifth in Baku, could see his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris shrink further. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton looks to match Sebastian Vettel's record in Singapore.

