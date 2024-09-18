Historic Victory: Afghanistan's First ODI Win Against South Africa
Afghanistan earned their first One Day International victory over South Africa with a six-wicket win in the first of a three-match series in Sharjah. South Africa was bowled out for 106, while Afghanistan chased down the target in 26 overs, highlighted by a 47-run partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Afghanistan made history on Wednesday by securing their first-ever One Day International victory over South Africa with a dominant six-wicket win in Sharjah.
South Africa struggled, being bowled out for a mere 106 runs in just 33.3 overs, after collapsing to 36-7 within the first 10 overs. Afghanistan chased down the target comfortably in 26 overs.
Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai were unbeaten, contributing 34 and 25 runs respectively, in a crucial 47-run partnership. Fazalhaq Farooqi played a key role for Afghanistan, taking 4 wickets for 35 runs, dismantling the South African top order under challenging weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
