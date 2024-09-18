Indian Women Golfers Tee Off at La Sella Open Amid Strong Competition

Four Indian women golfers, Tvesa Malik, Pranavi Urs, Ridhima Dilawari, and Seher Atwal, are set to compete at the La Sella Open at the La Sella Golf Resort. This event marks the resumption of the Ladies European Tour (LET) following a break for the Solheim Cup. Notably, India's top golfer Diksha Dagar is taking a two-week hiatus from the European circuit.

All four Indian participants have clinched titles on the domestic Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT), with Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs showing impressive form recently. They aim to build on this momentum as they prepare for the Women's Indian Open. Ridhima Dilawari will tee off alongside Thailand's April Angurasaranee and Finland's Emily Penttila, while Tvesa Malik will play with Spain's Blanca Fernandez and Hong Kong's Tiffany Chan.

Pranavi Urs will commence her game with Norway's Dorthea Forbrigd and France's Agathe Sauzon, while Ridhima Dilawari will join Finland's Linda Osala and Switzerland's Kim Metraux. A total of 132 players will compete, with only the top 60 professionals and ties advancing past the second round.

Defending champion Nuria Iturrioz, who claimed her fourth LET title in 2023, returns to defend her crown. She is among 15 Spanish players participating this week, including LET winners Marta Martin, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Carmen Alonso, and Maria Hernandez.

The field also features former LET Order of Merit winners Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand and Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa. Additionally, nine winners from the 2024 LET season, including Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year leader Chiara Tamburlini, will be competing.

England's Annabel Dimmock, fresh off her victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open, aims to continue her winning streak. Germany's teenage prodigy Helen Briem, who has won four times on the LET Access Series in 2024, is also invited to compete. (ANI)

