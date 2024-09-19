Coco Gauff and Coach Brad Gilbert Part Ways After U.S. Open Exit
World No. 6 Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert have decided to part ways following her early exit from the U.S. Open. Despite a successful collaboration that saw Gauff clinch her first Grand Slam title last year, recent tournaments highlighted growing friction between the two.
World No. 6 Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert are ending their partnership after Gauff's disappointing fourth-round exit from the U.S. Open, Gilbert announced on Wednesday.
Gilbert, who helped Gauff secure her first Grand Slam title in New York last year, thanked the young player and her team for an 'incredible 14 months.' Gauff responded positively, wishing Gilbert well in future endeavors. The split follows signs of tension between them, which were evident during their Wimbledon campaign.
As Gauff continues to make significant strides in her career, including semi-final appearances at the Australian and French Open this year, both she and Gilbert are looking forward to their next career chapters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
