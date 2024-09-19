Highlights from the Sports World: Hall of Fame Nominees, Visa Woes, and Medical Updates

Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, lead 2025 Hall of Fame nominees

Giants quarterback Eli Manning and several other notable Super Bowl performers are among 167 modern-day nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. First-time nominees include Marshawn Lynch, Adam Vinatieri, Terrell Suggs, and late Demaryius Thomas. Joe Staley, Earl Thomas, Ryan Kalil, and Vernon Davis also join the list.

Visa window for some World Cup visitors is closing, US travel group says

The U.S. Travel Association announced that the window to obtain a first-time U.S. visitor visa for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is closing for some soccer fans. Processing times have risen to 600 days in some countries, posing a significant obstacle for supporters of the 48 teams set to compete.

Cardinals place RHP Lance Lynn (knee) on 15-day IL, ending his season

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed right-hander Lance Lynn on the 15-day injured list, ending his season. Lynn, who has been struggling with a right knee issue, will be replaced by Michael McGreevy, recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

New captains: Victor Hedman in Tampa Bay, Nick Foligno in Chicago

The Tampa Bay Lightning have named Victor Hedman as their new captain. Hedman replaces Steven Stamkos, who signed a $32 million free-agent deal with the Nashville Predators. The Chicago Blackhawks have similarly appointed Nick Foligno as their new team captain.

Baseball-Ohtani says 'no pressure' as he closes in on 50-50 season

Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of making MLB history by hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in a single season. Ohtani hit his 48th home run in Miami, inching closer to this remarkable milestone.

Oilers' Evander Kane to have surgery, miss start of season

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will undergo surgery and miss the start of the regular season. General Manager Stan Bowman announced that the recovery period would take some time, without specifying the nature of the surgery.

Tennis-Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'

World No. 6 Coco Gauff and her coach Brad Gilbert have parted ways after Gauff's disappointing exit from the U.S. Open. Gilbert expressed enthusiasm for the next chapter of his career.

Soccer-Gotham FC to be honored at White House reception

U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome NWSL champions Gotham FC to the White House. Gotham FC will be the first team from the top-flight American women's league to receive this honor.

Capitals RW T.J. Oshie expected to land on long-term IR

Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie is expected to start the season on long-term injured reserve. The announcement came after Oshie underwent a medical exam.

Steve Gleason 'reborn' after return from hospital

Former New Orleans Saints safety and ALS activist Steve Gleason expressed relief after returning home from a hospital stay. Gleason shared his gratitude and a sense of renewal on social media.

