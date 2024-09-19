Left Menu

Bangladesh Wins Toss, Skipper Elects to Bowl First Against India in Chennai

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opts to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the first match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The series features two games, concluding in Lucknow. Key players from both sides are ready for the challenge with mixed seam and spin attacks.

Updated: 19-09-2024 10:01 IST
Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led side and Bangladesh will compete in a two-match series.

The second match of the series will be played in Lucknow. Shanto explained his decision to bowl first: 'I'd like to bowl first. There's moisture on the wicket and we want to make use of it. The pitch looks hard and there's moisture. The first session will be very good for the seamers. The way we played that series (against Pakistan), we are confident. This is a new series, we'll have to follow our processes. It's a good mixture of experience and youth. We will go with three seamers and two spin allrounders.'

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that he would have chosen to bowl as well. 'I would have done that as well (bowl first). It's a little soft, the pitch. It's going to be challenging conditions. We have prepared well, so we should back our potential and play the way we know. Looking at the 10 Test matches, every match is important. But we want to focus on what lies in front of us. We came here a week back, we had a good prep leading up to this one. We feel confident. Three seamers and two spinners - Bumrah, Akash Deep, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja,' Rohit said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

