Indian Teams Shine in 45th Chess Olympiad

Indian women, prominently led by Grandmasters R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal, showcased outstanding performances as they defeated Georgia in the 45th Chess Olympiad. Their victories against Lela Javakhishvili and Bella Khotenashvili boosted India's tally to an impressive 14 points, maintaining their impeccable record.

On the men's side, World Championship challenger D Gukesh guided the team to a narrow 2.5-1.5 victory over China. The Indian men, with a perfect score so far, continue to hold a strong position alongside the women, countering formidable opponents like Wei Yi of China despite intense competition.

As the tournament progresses, both Indian teams remain undefeated. The Indian women lead with a two-point advantage over Poland, Kazakhstan, and France, while the men prepare for a face-off against Iran in the upcoming round.

(With inputs from agencies.)