Indian Teams Shine in 45th Chess Olympiad

Indian women, led by Grandmasters R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal, defeated Georgia while the men's team, led by World Championship challenger D Gukesh, overcame China in the seventh round of the 45th Chess Olympiad. Both teams continue their unbeaten streaks, securing strong positions in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:13 IST
Indian women, prominently led by Grandmasters R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal, showcased outstanding performances as they defeated Georgia in the 45th Chess Olympiad. Their victories against Lela Javakhishvili and Bella Khotenashvili boosted India's tally to an impressive 14 points, maintaining their impeccable record.

On the men's side, World Championship challenger D Gukesh guided the team to a narrow 2.5-1.5 victory over China. The Indian men, with a perfect score so far, continue to hold a strong position alongside the women, countering formidable opponents like Wei Yi of China despite intense competition.

As the tournament progresses, both Indian teams remain undefeated. The Indian women lead with a two-point advantage over Poland, Kazakhstan, and France, while the men prepare for a face-off against Iran in the upcoming round.

