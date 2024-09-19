Left Menu

Indian Weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu Shatters Records at Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu achieved a record-breaking performance, winning gold in both junior and senior categories at the Commonwealth Championships. Babu set new records in the Commonwealth clean and jerk and the national snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight sections. His compatriot Sairaj Pardeshi also secured youth gold in the same category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suva | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:31 IST
Indian weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu produced a record-breaking performance to clinch the gold medal in the men's 81kg junior and senior categories at the Commonwealth Championships on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Babu heaved a total of 326kg (147kg + 179kg) to finish on top of the podium.

With his performance, Babu set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk segment in the 81kg junior category. He also shattered the junior national records for snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight sections.

Compatriot Sairaj Pardeshi bagged the youth gold in the same category, while finishing second behind Babu in the junior section.

In the men's 89kg event, Lalruatfela won silver with a combined lift of 301kg (135kg+166kg), while Hrudananda Das earned silver in the youth category and bronze in the junior section with 299kg (129kg+170kg).

(With inputs from agencies.)

