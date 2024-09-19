Left Menu

Soccer-Dinamo Zagreb part ways with coach Jakirovic after 9-2 Bayern defeat

Dinamo Zagreb manager Sergej Jakirovic left the club by mutual agreement on Thursday, two days after his shell-shocked side's 9-2 defeat at Bayern Munich which set the record for the most goals scored by one team in a Champions League match.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:42 IST
Dinamo Zagreb manager Sergej Jakirovic left the club by mutual agreement on Thursday, two days after his shell-shocked side's 9-2 defeat at Bayern Munich which set the record for the most goals scored by one team in a Champions League match. Bayern's Harry Kane netted four times, becoming the highest-scoring English player in European Cup history, with Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara's goals a minor consolation for the Croats in their demolition at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Bosnian Jakirovic, who previously coached HNK Rijeka, was appointed head coach at Dinamo in February 2023. He led Dinamo to their 25th league title and the Croatian Cup last season. Sandro Perkovic, a member of Jakirovic's coaching staff, has been appointed caretaker manager.

"In such situations, the most important thing is to remain decent, and to put Dinamo's interests first," the club's President Velimir Zajec said in s statement. "It's now up to us to make a quality decision about the new coach during this difficult moment for Dinamo and to get back on the winning track.

"We had a pleasant cooperation, and Jakirovic left an impression on me as a quality individual. I wish him lots of luck in his future career." Dinamo are third in the domestic league standings with 13 points and visit Slaven Belupo on Saturday. They welcome AS Monaco in their next Champions League game on Oct. 2.

