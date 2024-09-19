Left Menu

Samson Leads the Charge as India D Reaches 306/5

In a Duleep Trophy match, despite Shreyas Iyer's poor form continuing with a successive duck, other India D batters like Sanju Samson, who remains unbeaten at 89, led the team to a strong 306/5 against India B. For India B, Rahul Chahar claimed three wickets as their standout bowler.

Updated: 19-09-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:55 IST
Under pressure Shreyas Iyer's unfortunate run of form carried on as he fell for another duck, but India D's frontline batters ensured a robust total of 306 for five on the opening day of their Duleep Trophy encounter against India B on Thursday.

Iyer, eager to return to India's Test squad, failed to score for the second successive time in the tournament. Meanwhile, strong performances from Devdutt Padikkal (50), Srikar Bharat (52), Ricky Bhui (56), and an unbeaten 89 by Sanju Samson, propelled India D's innings.

By stumps, Samson and Saransh Jain were still batting. For India B, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the standout, taking three wickets. Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini picked up a wicket each at the Rural Development Trust Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

