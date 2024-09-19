Left Menu

Ashwin and Jadeja's Heroics Anchor India on Day One Against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led a remarkable recovery for India in the first Test against Bangladesh, finishing at 339/6 on day one. Their unbeaten 195-run partnership helped stabilize the innings after early losses, with both players showcasing their skills at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:16 IST
Ashwin and Jadeja's Heroics Anchor India on Day One Against Bangladesh
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's resilient performance helped India recover from an early slump in the first Test against Bangladesh. At the end of day one at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the hosts stood at 339/6, with Ashwin unbeaten on 102 and Jadeja on 86, marking a stellar 195-run partnership.

Bangladesh initially dominated, claiming six Indian wickets in the first two sessions. However, they struggled in the final session, as Ashwin and Jadeja counter-attacked, adding 163 runs without losing a wicket. Ashwin was aggressive from the start, while Jadeja provided steady support, frustrating the Bangladeshi bowlers.

India crossed the 300-run mark in the 73rd over, with Ashwin scoring his sixth Test century in the 78th over. Earlier, quick wickets destabilized the Indian innings despite a 56-run effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal. By Tea, India was 176/6, post which Ashwin and Jadeja's partnership shifted the momentum. Bangladesh's standout bowler, Hasan Mahmud, took four wickets but found no support in the later sessions, highlighting India's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024