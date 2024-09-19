Ashwin and Jadeja's Heroics Anchor India on Day One Against Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led a remarkable recovery for India in the first Test against Bangladesh, finishing at 339/6 on day one. Their unbeaten 195-run partnership helped stabilize the innings after early losses, with both players showcasing their skills at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's resilient performance helped India recover from an early slump in the first Test against Bangladesh. At the end of day one at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the hosts stood at 339/6, with Ashwin unbeaten on 102 and Jadeja on 86, marking a stellar 195-run partnership.
Bangladesh initially dominated, claiming six Indian wickets in the first two sessions. However, they struggled in the final session, as Ashwin and Jadeja counter-attacked, adding 163 runs without losing a wicket. Ashwin was aggressive from the start, while Jadeja provided steady support, frustrating the Bangladeshi bowlers.
India crossed the 300-run mark in the 73rd over, with Ashwin scoring his sixth Test century in the 78th over. Earlier, quick wickets destabilized the Indian innings despite a 56-run effort from Yashasvi Jaiswal. By Tea, India was 176/6, post which Ashwin and Jadeja's partnership shifted the momentum. Bangladesh's standout bowler, Hasan Mahmud, took four wickets but found no support in the later sessions, highlighting India's resilience.
